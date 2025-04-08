Mukuru Employee Steals USD 23 000

By A Correspondent

Rusape police are searching for a Mukuru employee accused of stealing $23,393 and ZAR9,500 from his workplace earlier this month. Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said they are seeking information to arrest Jasper Pondo, 31, of Magamba Extension, Rusape.

Pondo worked as a cashier at the Mukuru booth in Rusape. According to reports, Fawcett Security Company delivered cash to the booth in a safe.

The money was stored in password-protected compartments, accessible only by Mukuru superiors in Harare.

