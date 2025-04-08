School Head Steals Examination Fees

By A Correspondent

A Shurugwi school head, Emmanuel Hove, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly converting $1,745 in Zimsec examination registration fees to personal use.

The 52-year-old Dombojena Primary School head was remanded in custody by Magistrate Patricia Gwetsai.

The theft was discovered by deputy head Kundai Pedzi, who attempted to register pupils for the examinations.

Parents and guardians of 77 pupils had paid the registration fees between January and March 2024, totaling $1,745.

