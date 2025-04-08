Zanu PF Boss Accuses Geza Of Stealing Clothes During Liberation War

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has made explosive claims against Blessed Runesu Geza, accusing him of dishonesty and greed during the liberation war.

Machacha alleged that Geza, a former ZANU PF Central Committee member, engaged in theft while serving in Mozambique, stealing goods from a logistics warehouse and reselling them to villagers.

These allegations come after Geza’s fallout with the ruling party over its push to amend the constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa a third term.

Geza has previously faced accusations of serious crimes, including rape, murder, and theft.

The timing of these new accusations—after his break with the party—has raised questions.

In a video shared by ZANU PF on social media, Machacha, who claims to be related to Geza, addressed party members at an undisclosed location, revealing his family connection to the accused. He said:

“I acknowledge that Geza is my uncle. You heard him rant that I am his nephew, yes, it’s true. I am not speaking of a person that I am not familiar with. We were together at Chimoio during the war.”

Machacha went on to claim that Geza never fought at the warfront. Instead, he allegedly spent his time stealing from the camp’s logistics warehouse. According to Machacha, Geza would steal clothes intended for guerrilla fighters and sell them in local villages, or exchange them for alcohol and cigarettes. He said:

“There was a big hall which served as a logistics warehouse where clothes for guerrilla fighters were stored. Bombshell would go there and steal jeans and shirts, which he would go and sell in the villages or exchange for beer or cigarettes.”

“He literally never spent a single day in camp. Each morning, he would go around villages and get chicken, beer, cigarettes, and Saraveji.”

Machacha also stated that Geza faced punishment for his actions, including being flogged by security personnel, but remained unrepentant. He claimed:

“Whenever he was caught stealing, he would be given corporal punishment, flogged on the buttocks by security details at the camp. But he never learned his lesson.”

Machacha further accused Geza of dishonestly claiming to be the son of nationalist Robert Mugabe while in Romania for military training, which led to special treatment from Romanian authorities. He said:

“The correct fact was that Geza’s elder brother was married to Mugabe’s sister. He would be chauffeured in limousines around Romania.”

Machacha also alleged that Geza had tricked FRELIMO soldiers during a military operation in Mozambique by intoxicating them, then stealing engines from their Scania trucks and smuggling them into Zimbabwe. He said:

“Geza would get the FRELIMO soldiers drunk and then steal the engines from their Scania trucks, which he would smuggle back into Zimbabwe.”

In addition, Machacha accused Geza of raiding white commercial farmers’ cattle during the land reform program and taking control of abattoirs, where he slaughtered and sold the stolen cattle. He further alleged that Geza looted diamonds during the Chiadzwa diamond rush while serving as a security officer for Mbada Diamonds.

Lastly, Machacha suggested that Geza’s fallout with President Mnangagwa began when he was disqualified from running in the 2018 elections for the Sanyati constituency due to a pending rape case involving a local schoolgirl.

