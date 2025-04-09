BRIBERY TO CHEAT IMPEACHMENT: 80 MPs Caught On Camera To Receive Illegal Property DishOuts

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | In a turn of events signalling a seismic shift in Zimbabwe’s political terrain, the Geza Movement has sparked tremors so deep that the regime appears to be crumbling under the weight of its own corruption. As anti-corruption activist and war veteran Blessed Geza rallies the nation with an unflinching call for the impeachment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the establishment has responded not with transparency, but with panic. In what bears the hallmarks of a desperate bribe to stave off accountability, Harare City Council’s Mabelreign District Office has confirmed the quiet but coordinated arrival of nearly 80 Members of Parliament — each allegedly poised to receive free residential stands.

This covert scheme, which unfolds in the shadow of Geza’s explosive March 31st protest, points to a broader pattern of illicit enrichment and state capture. Sources on the ground describe a parade of official vehicles entering Mabelreign, with the silence of implicated institutions — from the City Council to the Department of Housing — amplifying the stench of corruption. It is widely believed that this mass handout of land is a backdoor maneuver engineered by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, who himself faces allegations of war crimes following a ZimEye exposé in Serbia.

With no comment from key offices and mounting evidence of institutional decay, the implications are profound: the Geza Movement is not only shaking the system — it is exposing the rot beneath it. If impeachment efforts succeed, Geza has vowed to escalate the campaign for justice, sending a clear message that no one, not even the head of state, is above the law. The legal and political reckoning has begun.

Harare City Council’s Mabelreign District office has confirmed the presence of close to 80 members of Parliament enlisted to obtain free stands.

Harare City Council’s Mabelreign District office has confirmed the presence of close to 80 members of Parliament enlisted to obtain free stands.



The development is part of a parliamentary program that comes shortly after anti corruption activist Blessed Geza called for a motion… pic.twitter.com/dhfknaIEbT — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 9, 2025

The development is part of a parliamentary program that comes shortly after anti corruption activist Blessed Geza called for a motion to impeach President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Various legislator’s cars arrived in the surbub, impeccable sources told ZimEye, in what is likely speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda’s effort to avoid both an impeachment and an international prosecution over war crimes against him registered following a ZimEye interview in Serbia 6 years ago.

Mercy Makuvatsine at the Harare City Council did not provide comment.

ZimEye reached out to the Department of Housing at Mbare from where stands are allocated which did not provide comment at the time of writing.

Recently, the war veteran Blessed Geza called for the impeachment of President Mnangagwa, after executing a protest on 31 March.

If the move sails through, the Geza movement will pursue other means of Mnangagwa removal.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...