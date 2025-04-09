Effects Of Fatigue On The Road

Spread the love

Feeling tired behind the wheel? It’s more than just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous. Drowsy driving is a serious risk that can lead to accidents and harm, not only to you but also to others on the road.

If you’re feeling fatigued, don’t push through it. “Take a break for a safer journey,” is the crucial reminder from road safety experts. Whether you’re on a long drive or simply feeling weary after a busy day, pulling over to rest can make all the difference.

Remember, “Every life matters.” Fatigue impairs your reaction time, judgment, and focus, increasing the chances of making a critical mistake. Don’t risk it—take a short break, stretch your legs, and recharge before continuing your journey.

Prioritize safety, and let your well-being guide you to safer travels. If you’re tired, stop, rest, and return to the road refreshed. It could save lives.

Produced by

Safety and Victims Advocacy Foundation (The Gambia)

https://www.facebook.com/safetyvictimsadvocacy?mibextid=ZbWKwL

In collaboration with The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563306338020&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Instagram : traff.icpulse

X: @TPulsezim

LinkedIn : Traffic Pulse Zim

email :[email protected]

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...