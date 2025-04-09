Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Complains Of Flu, Sleepless Nights In Prison

By Tinashe Sambiri

Jailed Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga is struggling to cope with life behind bars, citing severe health issues and emotional distress.

Mhlanga, host of the Free Talk interview programme at Heart and Soul Television, has been denied bail three times since his arrest on February 24.

Mhlanga revealed in a letter that he is suffering from a serious bout of flu, which is exacerbating his sleepless nights.

The overcrowded conditions in the prison’s D-class section, where he is being held alongside dangerous criminals, are taking a toll on his health.

He wrote, “As I write from this discomfort of my overcrowded cell, I am suffering from a serious bout of flu which has drained my strength and now threatens my inner peace.”

Mhlanga admitted that the experience has been overwhelming, causing him emotional pain and frustration. He stated, “My friends, the journey has not been easy and it remains extremely difficult as we nudge forward; it is a marathon, not a sprint. It is very uncomfortable but unavoidable… I am in pain, lost and sadly broken.”

Despite the challenges, Mhlanga expressed gratitude to his supporters, including fellow journalists, his legal team, family, and friends, who have provided emotional support and financial assistance. He said, “I have fought with everyone around me… Honestly, I cannot imagine how I would have survived without your voices of solidarity and love.”

Mhlanga was arrested and charged under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, for allegedly inciting public violence through his coverage of a press conference held by Blessed Geza, a former ZANU PF Central Committee member.

Geza had called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation, citing issues such as corruption and nepotism.

