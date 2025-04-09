Musengezi Released On Bail

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Sybeth Musengezi, a Zanu PF activist who was arrested after his press conference at the Media Centre in Harare was violently disrupted by two men, has been granted bail.

Musengezi briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, who granted him US$100 bail.

His trial has been set for April 30.

Musengezi’s trial was disrupted by two men who stormed into the room wearing reflective bibs and face masks to conceal their identities.

In videos that went viral on social media, the men were seen grabbing his speech before clinging to his suit and disrupting the entire event.

However, in his affidavit, the complainant, Norest Tarubekera, said that when he stormed into the room, he was chasing after his colleague who had taken his airtime and run up to the second floor at Bothwell House, where the press briefing was taking place.

He said Musengezi grabbed him and assaulted him with open hands.- ZimEye

