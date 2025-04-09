Prophet Rapes Married Neighbour

By A Correspondent



A 44-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual healer has been convicted of rape and sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by the Mutare Regional Magistrates’ Court. The case sheds light on how predators exploit faith and desperation to commit abuse, raising concerns about accountability for fake healers and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the offender sexually assaulted a neighbour under the guise of a ‘healing ritual’ in Dangamvura, Mutare. The 46-year-old complainant, who was experiencing severe menstrual bleeding, sought the ‘prophet’s’ help. Initially, he provided her with herbal ‘treatment,’ but later claimed that evil spirits were tormenting her.

On April 16, 2024, he took her to a river near Gimboki, where he raped her. Believing it was part of the healing process, the complainant complied. However, her husband later discovered the assault, leading to a police report and the offender’s subsequent arrest.

