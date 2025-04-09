Respect Democratic Principles, Valerio Tells Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Elisabeth Valerio has launched a scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, accusing it of widespread corruption and failing to deliver essential services to Zimbabweans.

As the only female presidential candidate in the 2023 harmonized elections, Valerio expressed her concerns about the government’s priorities, stating that they are more focused on maintaining power than fulfilling their election promises.

Valerio criticized Mnangagwa’s administration for relying on empty slogans while neglecting the country’s pressing issues.

She noted that the national discourse is being hijacked by those seeking to prolong their political dominance, rather than addressing the needs of the citizenry. Valerio stated, “We are merely two years into this term, but already the national discourse is being hijacked by the self-serving agenda of prolonging political dominance rather than addressing the immediate and pressing needs of the citizenry.”

Valerio also expressed concerns about the push for an extended term, suggesting that it may be driven by the ruling party’s fear of losing power in a true democracy.

She said, “This push for an extended term may in part have been intensified because many of the current political players now know that their likelihood of reelection (in a true democracy) is slim!”

As the leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), Valerio urged ZANU PF to adhere to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and respect democratic principles, rather than focusing solely on political survival.

She expressed concern that the country is being “held hostage” by internal divisions within the ruling party and made it clear that her party has no interest in their internal power struggles.

