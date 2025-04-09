Senior ZAOGA Pastor Msiza Threatens People Saying Troubles Will Befall Them If They’re Not Rooted In the ED Scarfed Guti’s God.

A senior ZAOGA pastor on Wednesday, fired a threat on his followers saying if they are not grounded in the late Ezekiel Guti’s so called god, troubles will befall them.



















“If you are not rooted and grounded, ma challenges ehupenyu achakuvinga,” he claims.











There is no reason for us to be led astray because our Father Ezekiel left us all the necessary teachings. Strive to understand the teachings and the doctrine of this church. Tsvaga kunzwisisa church yako. Seek understanding and have knowledge about your church. Usafambe muchurch usingazive zvirimo, nekuti ndopaunozorasika. Give your family understanding as well, so that even when your children go to different schools and meet different people from different denominations, they stand strong in the God of Ezekiel. We need to be rooted and grounded so that no matter what comes, we will not be moved. Don’t be disturbed by what is happening in your life, but remain rooted and grounded in the doctrine. If you are not rooted, grounded, and established in this church, unochinja maparidziro. If you are not rooted and grounded, ma challenges ehupenyu achakuvinga. Pray to God so you may be rooted and grounded, so you may understand the vision of this church.

Overseer T Msiza



