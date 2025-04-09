Those Plotting To Remove Mnangagwa Are Dreaming: Lovemore Matuke

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF Politburo Secretary for National Security and Minister of State Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke, has dismissed any efforts to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office, calling those involved “dreamers.”

Matuke made these remarks during a ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting over the weekend. He addressed the ongoing political tensions and insisted that any attempts to oust President Mnangagwa are futile.

“ED akachibata kuti dzvii talk of removing the President from office emanates from wishful thinking,” Matuke declared. “Keep on dreaming, President Mnangagwa is here to stay.”

He further emphasized that the individuals behind these anti-ED plots are “known and doomed,” asserting that Mnangagwa remains the right leader for Zimbabwe.

“ED is the right man for the job,” Matuke concluded, reinforcing the ZANU PF leadership’s stance on the president’s position.

