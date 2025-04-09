Zanu PF Hardliners Accuse Kasukuwere Of Plotting To Remove Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF hardliners have accused former party commissar Saviour Kasukuwere of plotting to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office.

This accusation stems from Kasukuwere’s alleged involvement with a group of war veterans led by Blessed Geza, who are spearheading a campaign to oust Mnangagwa.

The war veterans, who recently held a press conference, have expressed their discontent with Mnangagwa’s leadership, stating that he has “failed” and is “not fit to run this country”.

They have called on Mnangagwa to resign peacefully or face unspecified action.

Geza’s faction opposes Mnangagwa’s potential third term bid, which is being pushed by a rival faction within the party.

Kasukuwere, currently living in exile in South Africa, has been viewed as a threat to Mnangagwa’s administration since his failed attempt to return to Zimbabwe and run for president in 2023.

Mnangagwa’s allies have reportedly launched a witchhunt to uncover supporters of Geza’s campaign.

