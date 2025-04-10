Chamisa Aides Chibaya, Machingauta Sentenced to 6 Months In Prison, Over Suspected Illegal Gathering

Former CCC MPs, Chibaya and Machingauta fined US$500

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa has fined Amos Chibaya and Costa Machingauta, both former lawmakers from the Citizens Coalition for Change, along with three party activists following their conviction for unlawful gathering ahead of August 2023 harmonized elections.

The five were ordered to pay S$500 each or risk facing a six months jail term.

In addition to the fines, the five individuals received a wholly suspended one-year jail term.

Rakafa noted that they were first-time offenders and breadwinners.

“It is the court’s view that imposing a custodial sentence will be too harsh for the accused who are first-time offenders. However, a clear message has to be sent to would-be offenders that the courts do not condone this behavior,” the magistrate stated while delivering her sentence.

The other three are are Monica Mukwands, Aletta Viremai and Lancelot Tungwarara.

The five were convicted last week, while 20 others involved in the incident were acquitted, with the court determining that those individuals had been caught in a dragnet arrest.

The State presented evidence indicating that on January 14, 2023, the group of 25, including those who were acquitted, had been invited to Machingauta’s home for a CCC presidential assembly meeting. This invitation was created and disseminated via various social media platforms by Tungwarara.

The convicted CCC members were identified by their CCC regalia, which included caps, helmets, and T-shirts, as they gathered at Machingauta’s residence.

According to the State, during the unauthorised assembly, the group chanted the CCC’s slogans: “Ngaapinde hake Mukomana, 2023 Chamisa Chete Chete,” referring to Nelson Chamisa, the CCC’s presidential candidate.

Police officers from the Budiriro Police Station received reports about the illegal gathering and responded to investigate. Upon their arrival, the officers noted that the actions of the five individuals were disrupting public peace.

The police instructed them to disperse, but they refused, which resulted in their arrest.

