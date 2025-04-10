Corruption Rocks Education Ministry As Provincial Boss Is Embroiled in Scathing Scandal

By A Correspondent

The Masvingo Provincial Education Director, Shylette Mhike, is facing corruption charges, with her case remanded to May 2, 2025. Mhike and Provincial Financial Director, Liniah Chinoda, are accused of corruption, prompting prosecutor Isabel Pambuka to request a further remand due to outstanding responses from three government departments: the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Public Service Commission, and Treasury.

The prosecution requested a further remand, citing incomplete responses from key government departments. Mhike’s lawyer, Yolander Chandata, protested the remand, arguing that investigations should have been completed by March 31, 2025, and a trial date set. Chandata claimed further delays would violate her clients’ right to a timely trial.

Corruption in education is a widespread problem, affecting many countries, including Iraq and South Sudan. In Iraq, for example, a former education minister was accused of taking credit for a non-governmental organization’s (NGO) work in rebuilding a school.

In South Sudan, corruption has led to severe consequences, including underfunding of essential public services and undermining the effectiveness of anti-corruption laws.

