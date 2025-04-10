Government Claims Residential Stands Are Part Of MPs’ Benefits

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zimbabwean government has come under fire for allocating residential stands to Members of Parliament, with critics alleging the move is a thinly veiled attempt to sway lawmakers ahead of a potential impeachment motion against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The motion, reportedly being spearheaded by war veteran Blessed Geza, has sparked controversy and speculation over whether the recent land allocations are part of a broader strategy to secure political loyalty.

The government has defended its allocation of residential stands to lawmakers, stating that the initiative is a long-standing component of MPs’ non-monetary benefits.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on Thursday, April 10, officials said the stands are part of Parliamentarians’ conditions of service and not a recent development tied to political maneuvering.

“The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works in 2013 partnered with the Parliament of Zimbabwe to avail residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas for allocation to Honourable members, effective the 8th Parliament and forward,” the notice reads.

It further emphasized that, “This facility is a once-off entitlement given as a non-monetary benefit, which is part of their conditions of service.”

The government confirmed that, as of April 9, 2025, a total of 333 stands had been allocated to Parliament, with an additional 70 handed out across three locations: 15 in Killarney (Goromonzi), 15 in Penrose (Zvimba), and 40 in Mabelreign (Harare).

“To date Parliament of Zimbabwe has been allocated residential stands in Goromonzi (188), Bulawayo (49), Chiredzi (12), Kadoma (9) and Beit Bridge (5),” the statement added.

The timing of the allocations, however, has raised eyebrows. Critics argue that the move is part of a broader effort by the ZANU PF-led government to curry favour with MPs, including those from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), in light of a looming impeachment attempt.

A CCC legislator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We were surprised by the sudden rush to allocate stands now. It doesn’t feel like a coincidence, especially with all the talk about impeachment.”

There are also unconfirmed reports suggesting MPs are being offered incentives of up to US$200,000 and the possibility of extending their terms to 2030 in exchange for support against the impeachment motion and backing an extension of Mnangagwa’s presidency beyond the 2028 constitutional limit.

“It’s clear they are trying to buy loyalty,” said one political analyst. “The stands, the cash, even the proposal to skip the 2028 election—this is all part of a strategy to consolidate power.”

Despite government insistence that the allocations are legitimate and routine, the timing has cast a shadow over the integrity of Parliament, with many Zimbabweans questioning whether their representatives are being incentivized to abandon constitutional principles.

