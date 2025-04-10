Govt Officially Confirms It’s Dishing Out Free Stands to MPs, As Geza-Impeachment-Pressure Hots Up

Harare – 10 April 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The Zimbabwean government has officially confirmed the allocation of residential land to Members of Parliament — a move drawing sharp public criticism, with some lawmakers themselves condemning the process as unjust and lacking transparency. The announcement follows mounting pressure on the Mnangagwa administration, particularly from anti-corruption campaigner Blessed Geza, who recently called for the president’s impeachment.

In a press statement dated 10 April 2025, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works outlined the government’s plan to allocate stands to MPs from the 8th, 9th, and current 10th Parliament as a “once-off entitlement” under their conditions of service. The statement confirms that 70 stands were issued on 9 April — 40 in Mabelreign (Harare), 15 in Killarney (Goromonzi), and 15 in Penrose (Zvimba).

The announcement has triggered widespread backlash over what many see as a politically motivated move to shield President Emmerson Mnangagwa from accountability. Critics argue the disbursements, coming immediately after Geza’s public protest, are designed to buy loyalty from legislators who may be asked to vote on impeachment proceedings.



The government letter

Among the most vocal critics is Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, who took to social media to denounce the allocations, particularly their impact on public land:

“This is heartbreaking! Our precious greenways in #HarareWest are being carved up to allocate MP stands — without any community consultation or consent. These green spaces sustain us in the community. How can we destroy what gives us life? This is unjust and wrong!”

Despite efforts to present the allocations as part of a broader welfare initiative, no clear process of public consultation has been identified, and key local authorities — including the Harare City Council and the Department of Housing in Mbare — have not issued statements to clarify the criteria or transparency mechanisms involved.

The allocations are also being viewed within the context of deeper political maneuvering. Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, under international scrutiny for unresolved war crimes allegations raised in a 2019 ZimEye interview, is believed to be central to the orchestration of the land handouts.

As the Geza Movement continues to escalate its campaign, promising further action if impeachment is blocked, the regime’s resort to land giveaways has become a flashpoint. What was framed as “support for MPs” is now seen by many — including those within Parliament — as an abuse of state resources to protect the powerful.- ZimEye

