Mnangagwa Detains 17 Malawians

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Karoi Magistrate has detained 17 Malawi nationals in custody for illegal entry into Zimbabwe.

The 17 were remanded to April 16 when a Chewa interpreter will be available to ensure the group can follow court proceedings.

The Malawians were travelling in an overloaded Malawian-registered Achisi Bus that crashed near the 165km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road en route to South Africa.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), police responding to the accident discovered that 17 passengers did not possess valid entry permits for Zimbabwe.

Further, the bus driver fled the scene, raising suspicions of human trafficking.

The NPA said the incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding illegal migration and the potential trafficking of persons along northern transit routes in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...