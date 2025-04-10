Teacher Forces Pupil To Consume Rat Poison After Impregnating Her…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A teacher in Mpumalanga province has been ordered by the Nkomazi Magistrate’s court to pay maintenance for two years after impregnating a pupil twice.

According to Section27, which has represented the pupil since 2022, the teacher pressured the pupil to terminate the first pregnancy by consuming rat poison.

The pupil later became pregnant again by the same teacher, said Section27 spokesperson Pearl Nicodemus.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...