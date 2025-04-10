Veteran Opposition Activist Targets Victory In Glen View South

By Tinashe Sambiri

Veteran opposition activist Tungamirai Madzokere is eyeing a strong comeback in the political arena as he contests in the Glen View South Constituency by-election set for April 12.

Madzokere, running as an independent candidate, is up against ZANU PF’s Tranquility Tsitsi Tawomhera, fellow independents Tonderai Chakaredza and George Makwangaidze—both also affiliated with the opposition—and Perpetua Mukanda from the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) led by Lovemore Madhuku.

Madzokere, a long-time activist and former political prisoner, is banking on grassroots support and his track record of resilience in fighting for democratic reforms. A member of his campaign team, speaking confidently, said:

“We are not just participating—we are in this to win. Glen View South knows who stood with them in difficult times, and Tungamirai is that person.”

The team member also criticized the ruling party’s campaign tactics, saying voters will not be swayed by freebies. “People are tired of empty promises and temporary handouts. They want real leadership, someone who understands their struggles—not someone imposed on them with groceries and cash.”

With tensions rising and the stakes high, Glen View South is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched by-elections of the year.

