Zanu PF Bribes Glen View South Residents With Freebies, Cash Ahead Of By-election

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has ramped up its campaign efforts in Harare’s Glen View South constituency ahead of the crucial by-election set for April 12, with reports of residents receiving cash handouts and groceries in what critics say is a blatant vote-buying strategy.

Residents have reportedly been given food parcels, beer, and small amounts of money during campaign rallies—tactics opposition parties and political observers have condemned as attempts to manipulate voters through material inducements.

“We were given mealie meal, cooking oil, and even beer at the rally,” said a Glen View South resident who asked to remain anonymous. “They said we should support their candidate and promised more if we vote for her.”

Another resident added, “It’s hard to say no when you are hungry and struggling. They gave us US$5 and some groceries. We know it’s not right, but people here are desperate.”

Speaking to the media, ZANU PF Women’s League Secretary for External Affairs, Betty Kaseke defended the party’s approach, saying their focus is on empowerment, not bribery.

“We are anchoring our campaign on empowerment and we are delivering,” she said. “As the Women’s League, we made a promise to the women of Glen View that we will empower them through various projects, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Kaseke expressed confidence in the party’s candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera, predicting a ZANU PF victory on Saturday.

“We are confident that our candidate will win. The people of Glen View South have seen the work we are doing and we believe they will respond positively,” she added.

The Glen View South seat became vacant following the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Gladmore Hakata in January. Five candidates are contesting in the by-election: ZANU PF’s Tsitsi Tawomhera, NCA’s Perpetua Mukanda, and independent candidates George Makwangwaidze, Tonderai Chakeredza, and Tungamirai Madzokere.

Despite ZANU PF’s confidence, allegations of vote-buying continue to cloud the campaign, raising questions about the fairness and integrity of the upcoming election.

