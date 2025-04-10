Zebra Kiss Bus In Another Terrible Crash

A Zebra Kiss bus, en route from Harare to Lusaka, Zambia, crashed on Monday night near Chirundu, just a few kilometers before Marongora. The bus reportedly lost control, veering off the road and landing in a ditch, resulting in several passengers sustaining injuries.

Tangisai Mapuranga, the managing director of Zebra Kiss, confirmed the incident but indicated that further details are still being gathered. He stated:

“While the exact cause of the accident is not yet clear, we are relieved to report that there have been no fatalities. Only minor injuries have been reported so far.”

