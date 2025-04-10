Zimbabwe Set for Exciting Group C Matchups at 2025 COSAFA U17 Girls Championship

Sports Correspondent

The 2025 COSAFA U17 Girls Championship draw has been finalized, and Zimbabwe’s young and talented squad has been pitted against Lesotho and Botswana in Group C.

This highly anticipated tournament promises to be an exciting competition, showcasing the best of Southern Africa’s young female football talent.

Zimbabwe’s group stage fixtures will see them face off against Lesotho and Botswana in what promises to be a thrilling series of matches. The tournament will provide a valuable platform for Zimbabwe’s young players to gain international experience, develop their skills, and compete against top-notch opponents.

The COSAFA U17 Girls Championship is an annual tournament featuring national teams from Southern Africa.

The competition aims to promote women’s football in the region, providing opportunities for young female players to develop their skills and gain international exposure.

Zimbabwe’s squad is comprised of talented young players who have showcased their skills in various local and regional competitions.

With their first match against Lesotho, Zimbabwe will be looking to make a strong impression and progress to the next stage of the tournament.

