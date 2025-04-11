Ancelotti’s Future at Real Madrid Hangs in the Balance

By A Correspondent



Carlo Ancelotti’s job as Real Madrid’s manager is under threat ahead of the team’s Champions League quarterfinal return leg against Arsenal. According to reports from Marca, a failure to secure a victory against the Gunners could result in Ancelotti losing his position.

The Italian manager faces a significant challenge as Real Madrid looks to overturn a 0-3 deficit from the first leg, which was played in London. The team’s performance in the return leg will be crucial in determining Ancelotti’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

With the pressure mounting, Ancelotti will need to devise a winning strategy to overcome Arsenal and keep his job secure. The stakes are high, and the outcome of the match will have significant implications for both Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign and Ancelotti’s tenure as the team’s manager.

