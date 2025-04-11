Chiredzi Teenager Steals Kombi After Luring Guard Into Drinking Beer

By A Correspondent

A 17-year-old boy from Mkwasine, Chiredzi, was handed a suspended three-year sentence by the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of stealing a motor vehicle.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on 28 March 2025. The complainant’s driver had parked a Nissan Caravan at Mzie Garage and handed the keys to a security guard stationed there for safekeeping. However, the security guard decided to give the keys to the accused, who was at the garage for some work, but kept them in his pocket instead of securing them properly.

The two then proceeded to drink beer together. While the security guard was distracted, the teenager took the opportunity to steal the vehicle. He abandoned the guard, who was unaware of the theft at the time.

When the security guard later returned to the garage, he discovered the vehicle was missing and immediately alerted the police. A subsequent investigation led to the teenager’s arrest and the recovery of the stolen vehicle the following day.

