Chiwenga Fires Warning Shots

Political Reporter-Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has criticised a privileged few Zanu PF elites and their close allies who, he said, are the only ones benefiting from Zimbabwe’s hard-won independence.

In what appeared to be another veiled yet pointed jab at the corrupt inner circle surrounding President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chiwenga warned that the country’s liberation was not fought for the benefit of a handful of well-connected elites, but for every Zimbabwean to enjoy.

Speaking at the historic Mtapa Hall in Gweru, Thursday, where ZANU held its first congress in 1964, Chiwenga repeated the anti-corruption sentiments he first voiced earlier this year at the National Heroes Acre — calling out the looting of national resources by political cronies now dubbed “Zvigananda”, a local slang reference for shady tenderpreneurs and wheeler-dealers aligned with the ruling elite.

Although he again avoided naming names, Chiwenga’s message was unmistakably aimed at powerful business figures such as Wicknell Chivayo and Kuda Tagwirei, among others, who have grown fabulously wealthy through opaque government contracts and preferential treatment — often under the guise of supporting Mnangagwa’s so-called development agenda.

“The sacrifices made by those who gathered here at Monomotapa Hall for the first ZANU congress in 1964 were not to liberate one’s village or one’s province, but to free the whole of Zimbabwe,” Chiwenga said.

“Today, we must ask ourselves: Is Zimbabwe truly free when a few enjoy the wealth that was meant for all? Did our comrades die for the benefit of a privileged elite?”

Chiwenga delivered the remarks during a symbolic lighting of the Independence Torch to mark the beginning of the country’s 45th Independence celebrations — and significantly, he did so deep in Mnangagwa’s Midlands heartland, a move widely seen as a bold assertion of his own political strength amid growing succession tensions within Zanu PF.

The Vice President, a former military commander and key architect of the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, was received at Thornhill Airbase by Owen “Mudha” Ncube, Mnangagwa’s fiercely loyal ally and a known opponent of Chiwenga’s presidential ambitions.

Ncube, now Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, is one of the architects of the so-called “2030 Agenda”, a political project aimed at extending Mnangagwa’s rule — possibly beyond the two-term constitutional limit — while sidelining rivals like Chiwenga.

Adding layers of symbolism, Chiwenga inspected an Air Force parade upon arrival — a clear nod to his military pedigree and a subtle reminder of where much of his power still lies.

The visit, timed while Mnangagwa was away in Kampala, Uganda attending the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11), was interpreted by many observers as a carefully choreographed show of force.

Analysts say the succession battle is entering a more dangerous phase as both factions harden their positions.

While Mnangagwa continues to play coy about his 2028 retirement, his inner circle is openly campaigning for a third term, even floating constitutional amendments to extend his stay in office.

In contrast, Chiwenga has increasingly adopted the posture of a nationalist purist, invoking the ideals of the liberation struggle and railing against the looting culture that has come to define the post-Mugabe era.

“We should remember that everyone fought for Zimbabwe — the fighters, the mujibhas, the chimbwidos, and the mothers who cooked for the struggle,” Chiwenga said.

“We did not fight for a few to build mansions, fly private jets, and plunder state resources while the majority suffer.”

His words reflect growing anger within Zanu PF’s traditional base — war veterans, security elites, and grassroots cadres — many of whom feel betrayed by the rampant corruption and exclusionary politics under Mnangagwa.

The naming of Mtapa Hall as a national monument for hosting the 1964 ZANU congress provided a poignant backdrop.

For Chiwenga, it was the perfect platform to reframe the national discourse, positioning himself as a defender of liberation ideals and a bulwark against elite capture.

