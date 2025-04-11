Gold Panner Shot Dead At Chinese Mine In Mutare

By A Correspondent



A tragic incident unfolded at a Chinese-run mine in Mutare, Zimbabwe, resulting in the death of a young gold panner. Alfred Dzobo, 25, was allegedly shot by a security guard during a confrontation between illegal gold panners and mine security personnel.

According to Mutare police, the incident occurred when a group of illegal gold panners, armed with catapults, wrenches, and machetes, approached the mine’s security guards, attempting to form a syndicate. The guards refused, leading to a violent confrontation.

“Circumstances are that an open pit at the eastern side of the mine was blasted and three security guards, Bigboy Bishoni (44), Edmore Mukwaya (24) and Obvious Payarira (29) were deployed to guard the pit. A group of illegal gold panners armed with catapults, wrenches and machetes approached the guards intending to form a syndicate with the guards who refused,” Mutare police said.

The situation escalated, and security guard Gabriel Muchiteni fired his gun, fatally shooting Dzobo. “Dzobo and his gang regrouped on the next day. They armed themselves with catapults, wrenches and machetes and attacked security guards, Bishoni sustained a swollen face from the attack. Muchiteni realised that his team was being overpowered and fired his gun towards the illegal panners. Dzobo was shot and died on the spot,” Mutare police added.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of both mine employees and illegal gold panners in the area. The panners became aggressive, attacked the guards, and disarmed Muchiteni, breaking his pistol and severely assaulting him. They also vandalized office windows, an excavator, and CCTV equipment, and assaulted another employee, Daniel Panganayi, who sustained injuries.

