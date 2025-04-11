Government Imposes Tough Measures On Exam Leaks

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwean government is introducing stricter measures to combat exam leaks and related malpractices.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Tonderai Moyo, recently addressed the proposed amendments to the Zimbabwe School Examination Council Act, which include harsher penalties such as imprisonment for those involved in exam-related offenses.

During a post-cabinet briefing, Minister Moyo stated, “The Ministry will engage in public consultations to gather input from stakeholders on the proposed amendments.”

In addition to the amendments, Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of Zimbabwe and the Grain Mariscal De Ayacucho Foundation of Venezuela.

The agreement will facilitate the provision of scholarships to 50 Zimbabwean students, under the Presidential and National Scholarships Department.

