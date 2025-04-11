Mnangagwa Splashes Cash In Glen View South, Hours Before By-election

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF has come under fire after it openly handed out US$200,000 in cash ahead of the April 12 Glen View South by-election, in what critics have labeled blatant voter bribery.

The funds were reportedly disbursed under the guise of a “Presidential revolving fund,” with the money handed over by Paul Tungwarara, who serves as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Investment Advisor.

In a statement released Thursday, the ruling party confirmed the distribution of the funds: “The Glen View South USD 200k Presidential revolving fund in motion — the cash was handed over by Presidential Special Investment Advisor Paul Tungwarara,” ZANU PF said.

ZANU PF candidate Tsitsi Tawomhera, who is contesting the by-election, praised President Mnangagwa for his development initiatives in the area. “We are grateful to His Excellency for implementing people-centered projects in Glen View South,” she said.

The disbursement has drawn criticism from opposition figures and civil society organizations, who argue that the move undermines democratic processes and amounts to vote-buying.

Despite the backlash, ZANU PF maintains that the fund is part of broader efforts to empower communities and stimulate local economic activity.

