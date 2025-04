Mnangagwa’s Face As He Re-Launched Mbare Market He Burnt Down

The below are President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s pictures as he launched a new Mbare market restored after the previous one was burnt down at his word, as he is publicly accused by his party members.



Mnangagwa is still to comment over the party reports that he destroyed the previous Mbare after accusing it for sabotaging his ZiG currency.

