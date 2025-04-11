Prophet Ian Ndlovu’s Mafia Circle: Bushiri, Uebert, Chivayo, Maynard | PICTURES

This is a picture of Ian Ndlovu obtaining Bushiri/Maynard Manyowa/Uebert Angel powers, and another one of Wicknell Chivayo @wicknellchivayo announcing he’s also obtained Bushiri/Maynard Manyowa/Uebert Angel powers.

Prophet Dr Ian Ndlovu’s LinkedIn page says he studied at MSU from 1998 -2001. The MSU institution was opened in 2001.

[Maynard Manyowa is Uebert Angel’s mentee, publicist, and is also Bushiri’s official spokesman since 2019. He gave false witness that covered up the murder of activists by Mnangagwa’s soldiers in the Motlanthe Commission].

