Suspended Town Clerk’s Web of Power Abuse and Systemic Corruption Exposed

By A Correspondent| Suspended Harare City Town Clerk Hosea Chisango stands accused of orchestrating a disturbing network of sexual exploitation, workplace coercion, and systemic corruption—allegations that portray a man who weaponized authority to prey on young women and manipulate city operations for personal gain.

Chisango, a self-proclaimed polygamist with five wives, now faces damning new claims, including the abandonment of his youngest spouse—a woman whose family he reportedly paid lobola for in December, despite ongoing legal battles. Insiders allege that three of Chisango’s wives were former student interns at Town House, all allegedly impregnated during their attachments and hastily married in an attempt to sidestep criminal scrutiny.

In 2023, the Gender Commission launched an investigation after two interns fell pregnant simultaneously. Rather than facing repercussions, Chisango reportedly “married them overnight”—a move critics say turned marriage into a loophole for escaping accountability.

“This is not love—it’s predation disguised as tradition,” said a female council employee. “He targets very young, vulnerable women, uses his position to trap them, and discards them when convenient.”

The abuse allegedly extended beyond the Town Clerk’s personal relationships. Sources within the council claim Chisango fathered multiple children with female Municipal Police officers, who were subsequently promoted to lucrative positions in the IT Department, the Mayor’s Mansion, or the Protocol Office. One victim, Melissa Kadiyo, was reportedly forced to resign after becoming pregnant.

Another, Tariro—his fourth wife—sparked outrage after receiving a suspicious promotion and transfer, which critics describe as “hush money.”

“The entire system was his playground,” said a whistleblower. “Women knew silence guaranteed job security. Those who spoke up were crushed.”

Chisango’s recent attempt to reclaim power failed after the Ministry of Local Government stepped in, demoting two of his allies—Bozman Matengarufu and Matthew Marara—who had been illegally elevated to facilitate his return. Still, critics argue that such measures are mere cosmetic fixes.

“Why is Chisango still free?” asked a council insider. “He turned marriage into a criminal shield, ratepayer funds into a personal slush fund, and the council into a harem. Why was he released while his associate Mike Chimombe is behind bars? They looted millions at the expense of service delivery. Where is the justice for these women?”

As Chisango’s youngest wife reportedly struggles financially, activists say his case reflects a broader culture of impunity within local governance.

“How many more Chisangos are out there?” questioned an official from the Gender Commission. “Until we dismantle systems that reward predators, nothing will change.”

The Ministry of Local Government has pledged a “zero tolerance” approach, but residents are demanding more—comprehensive audits of promotions, criminal charges against Chisango, and protection for whistleblowers.

Notably, Chisango’s conduct is in direct violation of Harare City Council’s SI 13 of 2015, which lists sexual abuse offenses under Category 4—Gross Misconduct. The regulation defines sexual harassment as “unwanted and persistent conduct affecting the dignity of a person at work,” and states that it is misconduct for a senior employee to demand sexual favors from a junior employee in exchange for promotion, appointment, or any other career advancement.

Despite these clear stipulations, Chisango has not been prosecuted under the statutory instrument. In contrast, in 2019, the council suspended regional building inspector Roy Nyabvure for violating SI 13 over unrelated offenses.

Chisango’s saga, however, is more than a salacious scandal—it’s a cautionary tale of what happens when unchecked power, entrenched corruption, and a culture of silence collide. The result: broken systems, silenced victims, and shattered public trust.

When reached for comment, Council Spokesperson Stanley Gama declined to confirm how many of Chisango’s children or spouses are currently employed by the council, stating only, “It’s personal and sensitive.”

