The Cruelty of a £62,000 COS Scam: How Lawrence Mudiwa Charamba Exploited African Jobseekers’ Dreams

By A Correspondent | London, UK – June 7, 2024

It is hard to imagine a more calculated and vile form of theft than what has unfolded at the hands of Mr. Lawrence Mudiwa Charamba, the operator of Luras Care Solution. In a deeply disturbing case echoing the now-infamous Rumbidzai Madiri scandal, Charamba is accused of orchestrating a scam that robbed African jobseekers of over £62,000 — not from a multinational corporation or insurance scheme, but from vulnerable individuals scraping together life savings and borrowed funds in the hope of a better life.



This was not a mere business failure. This was not administrative incompetence. What happened here was the cold, deliberate siphoning of hope from the desperate — an exploitation of trust, urgency, and aspiration by a man who knew exactly what he was doing.

In February 2024, a group of young Zimbabweans in the UK placed their faith in Charamba, transferring a staggering £62,000 with the expectation of receiving Certificates of Sponsorship (COS) that would secure their future. Instead, they were met with betrayal. Charamba promptly informed them he could not deliver on his promises and offered refunds — a hollow gesture that quickly disintegrated into six weeks of silence, as he absconded to Zimbabwe and became unreachable.

Even upon his return, the deceit continued. Victims were subjected to a barrage of excuses: frozen bank accounts, technical errors, bureaucratic delays. Promises were made and broken repeatedly. Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that Charamba has quietly transferred large sums to Rwanda to invest in a luxury tourism venture. The question must be asked: what kind of man drains thousands from the pockets of the desperate and uses it to bankroll a personal getaway?

This is not just about theft — it is about betrayal at the most intimate level. These were not faceless transactions. Charamba looked people in the eye, assured them of a future, and then vanished with their dreams.

This case exposes a deeper, systemic failure — not just in regulatory oversight, but in moral accountability within diasporic networks that are increasingly vulnerable to internal predation. It is one thing to battle the challenges of foreign immigration systems. It is another entirely when the knife comes from your own.

The silence from Charamba and his company speaks volumes. Not a single public apology. Not a single cent returned. Not a single gesture of remorse.

It is vital now — for justice, for deterrence, and for basic human decency — that this matter is pursued with the full weight of legal and public scrutiny. Every victim must come forward. Every detail must be exposed. Every stone must be overturned.

Lawrence Mudiwa Charamba’s name must now stand not as a footnote in another COS scam, but as a warning — of what happens when greed disguises itself as opportunity, and when the diaspora eats its own.

Contacted for a comment, Charamba promised to refund the money, and asked for time. “Give me time to pay up, I will work on it,” he said. Over 40 weeks later, there is not a single payment.

If you are a victim, do not suffer in silence. Report your case. Organise. And let this scandal become a turning point, not just a headline.

Because £62,000 wasn’t just money. It was trust. And that is the most expensive thing you can steal.

