VP Chiwenga Loudly Says: Nyika Haisi YeKumba Kwako

ZimEye
“The sacrifice made by those who gathered at Monomotapa Hall for the first ZanuPF congress in 1964, was not to liberate one’s village, one’s province, but the whole Zimbabwe," Vice President CGDN Chiwenga.Translation: Nyika haisi yekumba kwako. pic.twitter.com/GpTGl6HexO
— Hosia Mviringi (@MviringiHosia) April 11, 2025
