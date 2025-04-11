Zanu PF Openly Bribes Voters In Glen View South

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Allegations of vote-buying have rocked Glen View South ahead of the April 12 by-election, after ZANU PF publicly handed out US$200,000 in what it described as a “Presidential revolving fund.”

The cash disbursement, announced just days before voting, has sparked outrage from opposition parties and civil society groups who view the move as a blatant attempt to influence voters.

The funds were handed over by Paul Tungwarara, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Investment Advisor, in a highly publicized event.

In a statement released on Thursday, ZANU PF confirmed: “The Glen View South USD 200k Presidential revolving fund in motion — the cash was handed over by Presidential Special Investment Advisor Paul Tungwarara.”

Tsitsi Tawomhera, the ZANU PF candidate contesting the Glen View South seat, welcomed the financial injection and praised Mnangagwa for what she described as people-oriented development. “We are grateful to His Excellency for implementing people-centered projects in Glen View South,” she said during the ceremony.

However, the timing and manner of the fund distribution have raised serious questions about electoral fairness. Critics argue that the move undermines democratic processes and is a clear case of voter manipulation.

“It’s voter bribery, plain and simple,” said one opposition spokesperson. “You don’t need to dress it up as a fund. You’re handing out cash days before people go to vote.”

Despite the growing backlash, ZANU PF has defended the initiative as part of ongoing efforts to support grassroots economic empowerment. Party officials maintain that the revolving fund is meant to stimulate community development and uplift small-scale entrepreneurs in the area.

The controversy adds to the already tense atmosphere surrounding the Glen View South by-election, as observers watch closely to see how the issue will impact voter sentiment and turnout.

