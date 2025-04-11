Zimbabwe Under-19 Cricket Team Triumphs Over Ireland

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team has dominated Ireland’s Under-19 side, winning the fourth Youth One-day International by six wickets and taking a commanding 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe’s captain opted to field first, and the team’s bowlers delivered a solid performance, restricting Ireland to 241 runs. The hosts then chased down the target with ease, thanks to impressive batting displays from Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, and Brendon Senzere.

Blignaut struck a half-century off 48 balls, showcasing his skill and composure under pressure. Chiwaula and Senzere also played crucial roles in the win, helping Zimbabwe’s batting unit demonstrate great poise and wrapping up the chase with 50 runs to spare.

This convincing victory marks a significant milestone for the Young Chevrons as they prepare for the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup, which Zimbabwe will co-host with Namibia in January next year. With momentum on their side, Zimbabwe will aim to complete a clean sweep and build confidence ahead of the World Cup when they face Ireland again on Saturday at Takashinga Cricket Club.

