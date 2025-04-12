Chaos As Auxillia Mnangagwa Disrupts Traffic Flow, Business Operations In Masvingo…

By A Correspondent

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s recent visit to Masvingo has drawn sharp criticism after her presence led to major traffic disruptions and interruptions to business operations across the city and surrounding areas.

Mrs. Mnangagwa was in Masvingo for a two-day visit from Thursday to Friday, during which a heavy police presence was visible .

Officers were reportedly stationed along a nearly 50-kilometre stretch from Masvingo’s Central Business District to Mutendi, where she is said to have spent the night.

“There were officers after every few hundred metres,” said a government official based at Benjamin Burombo Building in Masvingo. “Mrs. Mnangagwa attended a function at Rupike and another one at Mutendi. The level of deployment was excessive—it affected movement and even access to some businesses.”

Local businesses and commuters alike experienced delays and disruptions, with many expressing frustration over the lack of public communication regarding the road closures and detours. The sudden traffic management measures reportedly brought parts of the city to a near standstill.

Police sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, also expressed discontent over how the situation was handled.

“Our normal duties were disrupted for two whole days just to provide unnecessary visibility,” said one police officer. “Some of us were pulled from stations where we were actually needed. It’s not policing—it’s political grandstanding.”

The disruptions have reignited public debate over the use of state resources for events involving political figures and their families, especially when such operations affect essential services and livelihoods.

Despite the backlash, there was no official statement from the First Lady’s office addressing the concerns raised by residents and business owners in the area.

