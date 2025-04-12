Hopewell Chin’ono Reckless Statement

By advocating for an armed struggle and one of the Rwanda dimensions, are you, Hopewell Chin’ono, not recklessly using terrorism-armed struggle-talk to hide your accountability over the 1996 £50,000 loan that your employer Nyarota, Grace Mupfurutsa etc asked you over? Is it fair to make such ‘kuchekeresa’ statements when the jailed Blessed Mhlanga @bbmhlanga desperately needs associates who have clean hands? Why do you even use the Joshua Nkomo video to associate him with Rwanda style terrorism, something which he never did @daddyhope ? And why are you using social media to communicate these incitements, also using falsehoods?

"Hopewell Chin'ono used to do credit card fraud, so he doesn't have any finger to pull me down, because I am clean!," says Hon. Job Sikhala's blood cousin, William Chinyanga when he was accused by the journalist of terrorism over funeral poetry he communicated after Nelson… pic.twitter.com/9MN3Cqcx3W — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 7, 2024

