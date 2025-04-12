Hopewell Chin’ono Reckless Statement
12 April 2025
VIDEO LOADING BELOW- PLEASE BE PATIENT
By advocating for an armed struggle and one of the Rwanda dimensions, are you, Hopewell Chin’ono, not recklessly using terrorism-armed struggle-talk to hide your accountability over the 1996 £50,000 loan that your employer Nyarota, Grace Mupfurutsa etc asked you over? Is it fair to make such ‘kuchekeresa’ statements when the jailed Blessed Mhlanga @bbmhlanga desperately needs associates who have clean hands? Why do you even use the Joshua Nkomo video to associate him with Rwanda style terrorism, something which he never did @daddyhope ? And why are you using social media to communicate these incitements, also using falsehoods?