Man Brutally Kills Lover

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of his 34-year-old girlfriend in Moletjie, Ga-Chokoe village.

The incident occurred on April 6, 2025, and the victim was found with severe injuries on her upper body. Emergency services responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

The suspect, identified as the deceased’s boyfriend, was taken into custody on April 8, 2025, in Moletji, Ga-Mphela village. The motive for the crime is still unknown, but authorities suspect it may be related to domestic violence.

The police are currently investigating the case, and the suspect is scheduled to appear in Seshego Magistrate court on April 10, 2025.

The case is ongoing, and further details will be released as more information becomes available.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...