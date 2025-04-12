Police Raid Drug Den

By A Correspondent

Detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit on April 9, 2025, raided a shop located at number 82 Nkwame Mall in Harare, arresting a 35-year-old suspect for dealing in unregistered medicines.

Police confirmed the arrest of Dudzai Chigume, who was allegedly found in possession of a range of illegal products.

“Police recovered a contraband of unregistered medicines including, sex enhancers as well as hip, butt, breast and penis enlargement pills,” authorities said in a statement released on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, Chigume was operating the illicit trade from within a retail outlet, targeting customers seeking body enhancement and performance-boosting substances.

The police warned that Zimbabwe has strict penalties for drug-related offenses. “The possession, use and trade in drugs is harshly punished in Zimbabwe,” the statement emphasized.

Under the country’s Dangerous Drugs Act (Chapter 15:02), the importation, sale, distribution, and use of dangerous drugs—such as cannabis, heroin, and certain prescription medicines like histalix and pethidine—is strictly regulated. Offenders face lengthy prison terms upon conviction.

Authorities urged the public to report similar illegal operations, reiterating their commitment to clamping down on drug abuse and trafficking across the country.

