Ponera Construction Partners with Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League in Landmark Sponsorship Deal…

Sports Correspondent

In a significant boost to women’s football in Zimbabwe, Ponera Construction has announced a $10,000 sponsorship deal in support of the 2025 Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League. This partnership is a major step forward in empowering women’s football and creating opportunities for growth and excellence in the sport.

The sponsorship deal is a testament to Ponera Construction’s commitment to supporting local sports and promoting the development of young female footballers. By investing in the Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League, the company is helping to build a brighter future for women’s football in the country.

The partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the league, providing much-needed resources to support the teams and players. It will also help to increase visibility and recognition for women’s football in Zimbabwe, inspiring more young girls and women to take up the sport.

The sponsorship deal is a win-win for both Ponera Construction and the Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League. By supporting local sports, the company is demonstrating its commitment to the community and contributing to the development of young talent. At the same time, the league will benefit from the much-needed resources and exposure.

The partnership has been widely welcomed by football fans and stakeholders in Zimbabwe. Many have praised Ponera Construction for its vision and commitment to supporting women’s football.

The $10,000 sponsorship deal is a significant investment in the future of women’s football in Zimbabwe. It is expected to have a lasting impact on the sport, inspiring a new generation of young female footballers and helping to build a stronger, more competitive league.

