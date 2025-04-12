Terrible Blow To Democracy As Mnangagwa Endorses Controversial PVO Bill…

By Tinashe Sambiri

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially enacted the contentious Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act, cementing broad state authority over the operations of civic and non-governmental organisations in Zimbabwe.

The legislation, recently approved by Parliament, hands the government power to interfere directly in NGO affairs. It authorises the responsible minister to suspend organisation leaders and appoint replacements, sparking alarm over the autonomy and independence of civil society institutions.

The enactment was made public through General Notice 620 of 2025, released via the Government Gazette on 11 April.

Confirming the development, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, stated:

“The following law, which was assented to by His Excellency the President, is published in terms of subsection 6(a) of section 131 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe — Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Act (No. 1) of 2025.”

The law has been met with widespread condemnation from local and international civil society actors. Many warn that the act severely compromises the independence of NGOs by enabling the state to remove executives without judicial oversight and exert control over leadership transitions.

The act also empowers the government to shut down organisations suspected of political involvement and increase oversight of their foreign financial support. While authorities insist the move is aimed at curbing terrorist financing and money laundering, watchdog groups argue it is a thinly veiled attempt to muzzle dissent.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has stood by the legislation, asserting it is in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s guidance and aims to shield Zimbabwe’s economy from illegal financial flows.

But rights organisations remain deeply concerned. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has condemned the bill, warning that it grants authorities unchecked control over civic entities.

Amnesty International has also raised the alarm, branding the law “a serious blow to freedoms of association, expression, and assembly.”

The Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders echoed these concerns, cautioning that the law could be exploited to target groups advocating for democracy, transparency, and fundamental rights.

