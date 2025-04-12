The $950,000 Bridge That Only Cost $8,000

By Dorrothy Moyo | A newly commissioned bridge in Somgolo, Lupane East, is being hailed by state media as a $950,000 miracle of rural development. According to official reports, the structure has transformed lives—boosting business, saving school children from flooded rivers, and cementing the “Second Republic’s” narrative of inclusive progress.

But a closer look at the bridge tells a much less glorious—and far more troubling—story.

Using basic civil engineering estimates and visual inspection, experts suggest that the actual cost of constructing the Somgolo Bridge, including materials, labour, and concrete for the 40-meter structure, is closer to $8,300 USD. That’s right—less than 1% of the official figure.

Let’s break it down:

Bricks: ~$1,525

Concrete (for deck): ~$4,800

Labour: ~$2,000

Total: $8,325 USD

Even when factoring in transport, design overheads, or modest contractor profit margins, the bridge couldn’t possibly have cost more than $20,000 to $30,000 USD in any fair procurement system. So, where did the other $920,000 go?

A Bridge to Nowhere… But Corruption

This isn’t the first time Zimbabweans have heard of inflated infrastructure costs under the “Second Republic.” From solar projects to fertilizer schemes, bloated budgets have become a hallmark of political theatre disguised as progress.

What makes the Somgolo case particularly egregious is its deliberate packaging as a people-first success story. The bridge, which visibly lacks structural complexity or advanced materials, is being paraded as a million-dollar marvel. Meanwhile, the actual transformation taking place is the quiet transfer of public funds into private pockets—under the pretense of rural development.

“This is a story of success,” gushed Lupane East legislator Honourable Siphathisiwe Machangu in the state broadcast. But for whom?

The original contractor is unnamed, oversight details are absent, and there is no independent audit. The bridge is also said to have “started in 2005” and only completed in 2024—an absurd 19-year timeline for a 40-meter crossing in a region where heavy rains and isolation have long demanded urgent action.

A Familiar Playbook

Like many public works projects in Zimbabwe, this one follows a familiar script:

Delayed project Sudden political urgency Massive overpricing State media fanfare No public accountability

In the same announcement, a 20-kilometre stretch of road was reported to have cost $650,000, or about $32,500 per kilometre—another suspiciously inflated figure for rural surfacing work.

The Real Cost: Public Trust

At the heart of this scandal isn’t just missing money—it’s the erosion of public trust. While politicians pose beside ribbon-cuttings, communities remain underdeveloped, young people remain unemployed, and hospitals run out of basic medicine.

Infrastructure is meant to serve the people. But when $8,000 bridges are sold to the public as $950,000 achievements, it’s not development—it’s daylight robbery.

