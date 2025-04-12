Tshabangu Gets Huge Reward For Bootlicking

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Sengezo Tshabangu, the man widely viewed as instrumental in destabilizing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa, has secured a high-profile appointment—raising eyebrows and fueling accusations of political favoritism.

Tshabangu, a controversial figure who sparked major divisions within the opposition, has now been appointed to the Committee on Health in Zimbabwe’s 10th Parliament, under the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The move is being seen by political analysts as a calculated reward from President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his role in weakening the opposition.

“After aiding in the fragmentation of the CCC, Tshabangu’s elevation is clearly a political thank-you from ZANU PF,” said one analyst who requested anonymity. “It’s a textbook case of political patronage.”

Tshabangu confirmed his new role in a statement released on Friday:

“Good morning, I wish to inform you that I was elected into the Committee on Health at the Inter-Parliamentary Union of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I wish to serve my country with undoubted patriotism and contribute to the improvement of the overall health sector in Zimbabwe.”

Critics, however, argue that Tshabangu’s appointment is less about merit and more about loyalty to those in power. His role in the opposition chaos, which led to the recall of several elected MPs and caused confusion in the party’s ranks, has been cited as a significant blow to Zimbabwe’s democratic landscape.

Despite the backlash, Tshabangu insists that his focus now is on public service, particularly in the health sector. But for many, his new position symbolizes the rewards of political expediency over principle.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...