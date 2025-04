What was better, ‘Bereka Mwana’ Panic versus Biti’s Jamwanda Picnic

Spread the love

What was better, ‘Bereka Mwana’ Panic versus Biti’s Jamwanda (Mwonzora-Tshabangu, Nero Apera Ega) ?



“Me I am going to tweet, and I am going to say I am not the president of anything… so just tell him that I am going to tweet… munhu uyu anga achapera ega uyu!,” said Tendai Biti as threw picnic over Jamwanda, George Charamba ‘s long drawn plan to destroy Nelson Chamisa.



Is this how they carefully plotted to split the @CCCZimbabwe party since Jan 2023, and now a voice is heard saying, "he @nelsonchamisa had already been finished nicely [ANGA APERA EGA- ZVAKANAKA]? " https://t.co/ZlUPA4yfYN pic.twitter.com/AOhZeSwwJA — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 18, 2023





What was better, ‘Bereka Mwana’ Panic versus Biti’s Jamwanda (Mwonzora-Tshabangu, Nero Apera Ega) ? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 12, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...