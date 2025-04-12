Zanu PF Varakashi Claim Victory In Glen View South

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF online foot soldiers on Saturday evening claimed victory in the Glen View South by-election.

One Cleopas Mukungunugwa a Zanu PF online foot soldier said :

“Congratulations to

Tsitsi for reclaiming Glenview South Urban for ZANU PF!

While the opposition spends its time on lies and division, our party under President @edmnangagwa keeps DELIVERING real results for the people.

Another proof—ZANU PF is the ONLY party that works!”

Tawomhera battled it out with two independent candidates and another one from the NCA led by Lovemore Madhuku.

There were reports of vote buying and rigging before the by-election.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...