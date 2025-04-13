Aeroplane Now Being Used By Zvigananda Wicknell-Hopewell To Harass Chamisa Was Invented By A Pastor Who Used A Single Bible Verse

The world’s first 2 youths who boosted the US economy with their bullet-train obsession were a pastor’s kids(Wright Brothers), who used the Elijah-Bullet-Chariot Bible verse to define science in 1903 and build earth’s first ever aircraft, at a time when books said it’s impossible to travel at 36miles per hour without choking the driver. The US economy has remained undefeated ever since.

Wilbur Wright (26) had enrolled for Bible school at the time. His young brother was a teenager.



The world’s most powerful leaders, Putin, Trump and so forth, are either Bible or Koran maniacs. UK’s first black billionaire and Zimbabwe’s richest man, Strive Masiyiwa is a Bible fanatic. His company is built around Bible verses.

Al Jazeera’s explosive GoldMafia documentary was launched by another Bible fanatic Simba Chikanza who used Bible verses to enter meetings and extract secrets that have exposed many wrongdoings to date. – Editorial Comment

