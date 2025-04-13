Shock As Chief Nyajena Dies At Auxillia Mnangagwa Event…

By A Correspondent

A sombre atmosphere gripped Rupike Irrigation Scheme in Masvingo Central last week after Chief Nyajena-elect collapsed and died while attending a programme hosted by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

According to government sources present at the event, the traditional leader, whose installation was pending, suddenly slumped while seated directly behind the First Lady during the proceedings.

The incident unfolded in full view of attendees and officials, plunging the gathering into chaos and confusion.

Government sources described the moment as deeply unsettling.

“It was weird and shocking,” said one official who witnessed the tragedy. “He was seated quietly behind the First Lady, and the next thing we saw, he had collapsed. People were stunned.”

The unexpected death has sent shockwaves through the community and reignited memories of another tragic incident—when the acting Chief Nyajena mysteriously died in 2022 under unclear circumstances.

Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death. Meanwhile, community members are calling for clarity and transparency, with some expressing concern over the unexplained deaths within the Nyajena chieftaincy.

As investigations begin, the nation mourns a respected traditional leader whose life ended under mysterious and heartbreaking circumstances.

