Zimbabwe National Army Boss Slams Social Media “Misuse “

By A Correspondent

Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu has officially taken over as the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), calling on troops to remain focused and not be swayed by misleading information circulating on social media platforms.

The official handover ceremony took place on Friday at Charles Gumbo Barracks, marking the transition of leadership from outgoing Commander, Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe, to his successor. During the event, Lieutenant General Matatu vowed to uphold the constitution and maintain the professionalism and discipline that the army is known for.

“As I step down from my role, I want to remind every soldier that our mission—to safeguard our nation—remains unchanged despite leadership transitions,” said Lieutenant General (Retired) Sanyatwe. “I am confident that my brother, Lieutenant General Matatu, will continue to carry our flag even higher, leading with dedication and purpose.”

In his address, Lieutenant General Matatu emphasized values such as loyalty, duty, and respect as the cornerstones of his leadership. He urged ZNA personnel to adhere strictly to the formal communication structures and resist being misled by unverified content shared through unofficial media platforms.

“My leadership will be anchored in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, specifically Section 212, and the Defence Act,” said General Matatu. “Let’s remain focused on our mandate and avoid distractions that can come from unregulated sources of information.”

Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, who officiated the handover, underscored the need for strong, responsive leadership aligned with the current security environment. He encouraged the new army chief to maintain active engagement with troops and communities alike.

“I urge you to provide leadership that is not only professional but also adaptable to the evolving nature of the ZNA. Our soldiers today are energetic and dynamic—they require leaders who can connect with them and guide their potential positively,” said General Sibanda. “This includes continuous training, mentorship, and involvement in morale-building activities like sports and seminars.”

Lieutenant General (Retired) Sanyatwe, who now serves as the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, leaves behind a legacy of steadfast military leadership and dedication to national service.

