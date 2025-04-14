16 Masvingo Journalists in Terrible Road Accident

By a Correspondent

Sixteen journalists and staff members from The Masvingo Mirror were involved in a serious road accident on Monday morning while returning from a strategic workshop at Nyuni Mountain Lodge, located just outside Masvingo city.

See statement below:

Press Statement – April 14, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we confirm a serious road accident involving 16 journalists and support staff from The Masvingo Mirror, along with a one-month-old baby.

The group was returning from a strategic planning workshop at Nyuni Lodge when their commuter bus overturned three times at the 25km peg near Mutimurefu Prison on the Masvingo-Mutare Road. All occupants sustained injuries, some of them severe, and are currently receiving treatment at two hospitals in Masvingo.

Among those seriously injured are our bureau chiefs: Increase Gumbo, Alvina Chiwanika, and Prisca Manyiwa-Masuku.

The Masvingo Mirror Board, through Chairman Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze and Vice Chairperson Virginia Takaona-Holmes, extends heartfelt gratitude to all who rendered assistance at the scene. Special thanks go to Sisters Rosemary Pepukai and Tandekile Gudoshava, senior nurses at Mutimurefu Prison Hospital, who were among the first responders and provided critical first aid.

We also acknowledge and thank David Charirwe and his son Erasmus Charirwe, who selflessly interrupted their journey to transport the injured to hospital.

Furthermore, we appreciate the support of Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, and Sergeant Lloyd Masundire, who visited the victims in hospital.

By Consultant

Matthew Takaona

