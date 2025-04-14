Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Own Imposed Chief Dies in Mysterious Circumstances

By A Correspondent

Tension and speculation are gripping parts of Masvingo Province after revelations that the man who died during a ceremony hosted by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was not the legitimate Chief Nyajena, but allegedly a politically appointed imposter.

According to ZANU PF insiders, the late Tungamirai, who collapsed and died at the Rupike Irrigation Scheme event, had been hand-picked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to pose as Chief Nyajena, bypassing traditional protocols. A senior party source revealed, “The real Chief Nyajena is alive. Tungamirai was a political imposition, not the rightful heir to the Nyajena chieftaincy. This was done out of political favoritism, and now it has backfired in a very public and spiritual way.”

The legitimate Chief Nyajena has come forward to clarify the situation, saying, “I am alive and well. I have been receiving condolence messages from people who think I am the one who died. This has caused distress in my community and among my relatives.”

The incident has sparked spiritual unease among locals, who believe the death is a result of violating traditional norms. The Nyajena chieftaincy belongs to the Moyo totem, the same royal lineage as the legendary King Munhumutapa, and is regarded with deep reverence in traditional structures.

Disturbing Claims Surrounding Tungamirai Family

Reports suggest that two other family members, previously imposed as Chief Nyajena under questionable circumstances, also died under mysterious conditions.

A traditional elder from the area noted, “These aren’t coincidences. The chieftaincy is sacred. If the proper rituals and ancestral blessings are not followed, there are spiritual consequences. You can’t just impose someone into a position that is spiritually governed.”

The incident has reignited debate about political interference in traditional leadership and the importance of respecting cultural customs in Zimbabwe.

